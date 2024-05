Palakkad (Kerala), May 8 (PTI) A cameraperson of a leading Malayalam news channel was killed in a wild elephant attack in this district on Wednesday, police said. A V Mukesh (34), working with Mathrubhumi News, was seriously injured in the elephant attack at Panamarakkad near Kanjikode within the limits of the Kasaba police station.

He was on duty when the incident occurred, they said.

Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, his life could not be saved, they added. PTI LGK ROH