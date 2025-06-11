Malayalam rapper Vedan's song included in Calicut University syllabus

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 11 (PTI) A song of Malayalam rapper and song writer Hirandas Murali, popularly known as ‘Vedan,’ has been included in the syllabus of the University of Calicut in the comparative literature module for Malayalam degree third semester students.

One of Vedan’s songs, ‘Bhoomi njan vaazhunna idam’ (Earth where I live), has been presented in the syllabus for comparative analysis with Pop sensation Michael Jackson’s ‘They Don’t Care About Us.’ Both the tracks are studied through their lyrical expression and performance style, aided by video links in the module.

The segment for a minor paper in comparative studies is optional for degree third semester students. Students from any other subject can also choose the paper as their option, M S Ajith, chairman of Board of Studies, Calicut University, told PTI.

The decision to include Vedan’s song alongside Michael Jackson for comparative analysis was taken at a meeting of the board on May 31 and will be taught in the current academic year, he said.

Several other classical works which have comparison with modern Malayalam literature and art forms have been included in the comparative literature module.

Vedan, who is popular among the youth in Kerala through his stage performances, was recently in the news for wrong reasons after he was arrested last month along with his friends for possession and consumption of cannabis. He was later granted bail by a court. PTI MVG MVG ROH