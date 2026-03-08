Malayalam writer urges boycott of American corporate products

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 8 (PTI) Eminent Malayalam writer Sara Joseph on Sunday called for a boycott of certain American corporate products, alleging that they indirectly support the United States' war efforts against other countries.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, the writer urged women to register their protest against the policies of the United States and Israel by rejecting products manufactured by major American companies.

However, the writer didn't specify the attacks against Iran by these countries.

In a Facebook post, Joseph specifically mentioned some well-known brands of toothpaste, shampoos, detergents and so on.

"These are large American corporate institutions that provide huge financial support required for manufacturing the United States' warplanes, weapons and missiles," Joseph said in the post.

Calling it a "silent revolution", the writer said women could begin the protest from their kitchens, bathrooms and bedrooms by avoiding such products and encouraging others to do the same.

"If each woman begins this resistance from her home, it will not remain small," she said, while extending greetings on International Women's Day. PTI LGK ADB