Malaysia Airlines increases flights to Kuala Lumpur from Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 2 (PTI) Malaysia Airlines has increased its services from the international airport here to Kuala Lumpur to seven days a week, TIAL said on Tuesday.

With this addition, the total number of weekly flights from Thiruvananthapuram to the Malaysian capital has risen to 11, as AirAsia currently operates four services a week, Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd said.

Until now, Malaysia Airlines has operated flights on this route five days a week.

"The increase in service will benefit passengers and tourists from Kerala, as there is ample onward connectivity from Kuala Lumpur to various parts of the world, including Australia and New Zealand," TIAL said in a statement.

On its 'X' handle, TIAL added, "MAS is commencing daily flights from Thiruvananthapuram Airport to Malaysia starting 2 December 2025. Plan your next adventure to Southeast Asia now." The airport operator also said that due to lower fares, passengers from neighbouring states are travelling to Thiruvananthapuram to fly to Kuala Lumpur.