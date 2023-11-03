Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir to visit India next week

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir will pay an official visit to India next week to attend a key meeting that is set to explore ways to expand overall cooperation between the two countries.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday that Kadir's visit will provide an opportunity to comprehensively review bilateral relations and to explore ways to further strengthen them.

"At the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia, Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir will pay an official visit to India from November 6 to 7 to co-chair the sixth India-Malaysia Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) on November 7 in New Delhi," it said.

The joint commission meeting will review the progress of enhanced strategic partnership with Malaysia in areas of political, defence, security, economic, trade and investment, health, science and technology, culture, tourism and people-to-people ties, the MEA said in a statement.

It said the meeting will also discuss regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

Kadir is also scheduled to call on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. PTI MPB CK