Malaysian national arrested in cryptocurrency scam in Nagpur

Nagpur, Jan 9 (PTI) A Malaysian national wanted in an alleged cryptocurrency scam case was arrested on Tuesday by Nagpur Police after he evaded arrest for six years, an official said.

Advertisment

Baharuddin Binmohamed Yunus alias Mike Lucey was detained by immigration officials at the Delhi airport three days ago as he was trying to flee to Malaysia, he said.

Yunus established Future Bit Company here in collaboration with Nishedh Wasnik, Abhijeet Shrigirwar, Shami Jaiswal and Krishna Bhandarkar in 2017, the official said.

The accused organized seminars in prominent city hotels and lured investors with promises of doubling their money within 90 days through Bitcoin investments. They also operated a website, www.thefuturebi.com.

Advertisment

The accused allegedly cheated investors of Rs 38.26 lakh before Yunus suddenly closed the company and absconded.

While police arrested the other four members of the gang, Yunus evaded arrest as he was a foreign national.

His involvement came to light during the investigation of another cryptocurrency fraud case linked to Nishedh Wasnik, the official said.

After he was detained in Delhi, a team of Nagpur police traveled to the national capital and arrested him. A court here sent him in police custody until January 12, the official said, adding that further probe was on. PTI COR KRK