Malaysia's Lincoln University applied for opening campus in Telangana, says education ministry

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Malaysia's Lincoln University College has applied to the UGC to set up a campus in Telangana, the Union Ministry of Education told the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The information was shared by Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar in response to a question about whether the government has received applications from foreign universities to establish campuses in India.

"The UGC (University Grants Commission) has opened the portal for inviting applications for setting up campuses of FHEIs (Foreign Higher Education Institutions) in India. An application has been received from Lincoln University College, Malaysia, for setting up a campus in Telangana," he said.

Further responding to a question on the affordability of FHEIs for Indian students, Sarkar said these may provide full or partial merit- or needs-based scholarships and offer tuition fee concessions to students who are Indian citizens.

"Safeguards against misappropriation of philanthropic resources, non-compliance with internal and external standards for philanthropic operations have also been incorporated in these regulations. These regulations stipulate compliance with the provisions of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, for FHEIs to receive or utilise donations from any foreign sources," he said.

Paving the way for foreign universities to set up and operate campuses in India with complete autonomy, grant degrees and decide the admission processes and fee structure, the UGC in November notified the regulations for setting up and operation of campuses of FHEIs in India. PTI GJS GJS SZM