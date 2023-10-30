Malcha festival marks end of 6-month-long Nag festivities in J-K’s Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah (J-K), Oct 30 (PTI) Seven thousand Nag devotees on Monday celebrated the traditional Malcha festival here in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, marking the end of the six-month-long festive season locally known as ‘Jatlaaz’.

Advertisment

The festival ended with the closing of doors of all Nag temples except Nagni Mata, the locals said.

'Jatlaaz', a symbol of Nag culture, starts with the opening of doors of the 600-year-old ancient Subar-Nag temple on the occasion of Baisakhi in April. It is observed in all villages across Chenab Valley on different days every year.

Over 6,500 devotees converged simultaneously at Karie hamlet of Chinta Valley and Thubba from the middle of the night to celebrate Malcha and offer traditional prayers to Subar Nag deity, officials said.

Advertisment

The priests wearing ancient ornaments depicting Nag Culture joined the locals around the sacred fire and performed the traditional ‘Dekho dance’ till dawn before trekking to the hilltop Nag Temple for special prayers at Thubba temple.

They returned to Chinta where they crossed the fire bare-footed amidst religious chants and hymns.

"Chinta Valley is one of the most revered places of this region and has a lot of significance in ancient Nag culture as the season's first festival with the opening of Subar Nag Temple starts from here. Today with Malcha, we are celebrating the last festival of the season,” local priest Ankush Kotwal said.

Advertisment

He said Bhaderwah is a land of festivals that continues for six months at a stretch that starts with Baisakhi and ends today.

“Nag followers are very fond of the traditional rituals. Now we will eagerly wait for April when the doors of Subar Nag temple will be reopened for devotees," Esha (27), a Nag devotee and a practising lawyer, said.

The locals alleged that despite being one of the oldest and unique festivals, neither the administration nor Bhaderwah Development Authority (BDA) has ever tried to project it to the outer world to make it a tourist attraction.

“Malchai is not only unique but an ancient festival and has got all the ingredients which can attract tourists but surprisingly neither administration nor BDA has ever tried to showcase this to the outer world,” they said.

“Hopefully some sense will prevail on them and they will include this event in their annual calendar," Santosh Sharma, head priest of Malcha, said. PTI COR TAS NB