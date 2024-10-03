Malcolm Gladwell reframes lessons of his debut 'The Tipping Point' in new book

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Twenty-five years after his groundbreaking debut with "The Tipping Point", bestselling journalist-author Malcolm Gladwell has returned with a new volume, "Revenge of the Tipping Point", that reframes the lessons of the book in a startling and revealing light.

The book, scheduled to release on Thursday, is published by Hachette India. It examines the phenomenon of social epidemics in light of the events and lessons of the last 25 years.

'What does the heartbreaking fate of the cheetah tell us about the way we raise our children?' or 'Why do elite universities care so much about sports?', the provocative new work of Gladwell expands on the subject of social epidemics and tipping points, this time with the aim of "explaining the dark side of contagious phenomena".

"'Revenge of the Tipping Point' is Gladwell’s most personal book yet. With his characteristic mix of storytelling and social science, he offers a guide to making sense of the contagions of the modern world. It's time we took tipping points seriously," said the publisher in a statement.

Through a series of riveting stories, Gladwell traces the rise of a new and troubling form of social engineering.

So, he takes readers to the streets of Los Angeles to meet the world's most successful bank robbers, rediscovers a forgotten television show from the 1970s that changed the world, visits the site of a historic experiment on a tiny cul-de-sac in northern California, and offers an alternate history of two of the biggest epidemics of our day: COVID and the opioid crisis.

Hachette India is also releasing the 25th Anniversary edition of Gladwell’s seminal work "The Tipping Point" alongside the new book.

Gladwell's previously authored books include "Blink", "Outliers", "What the Dog Saw", "David and Goliath", "Talking to Strangers", and "The Bomber Mafia". PTI MG MAH MAH