Maldives first to achieve elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV, syphilis, hepatitis B

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) In a landmark public health achievement, the World Health Organisation has validated the Maldives for eliminating mother-to-child transmission of hepatitis B, while maintaining its earlier validation for HIV and syphilis.

This makes the Maldives the first country in the world to achieve 'triple elimination', a WHO statement said.

"The Maldives has shown that with strong political will and sustained investment in maternal and child health, elimination of mother-to-child transmission of these deadly diseases, and the suffering they bring, is possible," said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"This historic milestone provides hope and inspiration for countries everywhere working towards the same goal," he added.

Mother-to-child transmission leads to infections that affect millions worldwide.

In the WHO South-East Asia Region alone, provisional estimates indicate that in 2024, more than 23,000 pregnant women had syphilis and over 8000 infants were born with congenital syphilis.

About 25,000 HIV-positive pregnant women required treatment to prevent transmission to their babies, while hepatitis B continues to affect more than 42 million people in the region, the WHO statement said.

"The Maldives' achievement is a testament to its unwavering commitment towards universal health coverage, to provide quality and equitable care across its dispersed islands to all, including migrants," said Dr Catharina Boehme, Officer-in-Charge, WHO South-East Asia Regional Office.

"This landmark feat is an important step towards 'Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures,' for improving maternal and newborn health by ending preventable deaths and prioritising long-term well-being.

"I congratulate Maldives and look forward to the country pioneering progress in many other areas, while sustaining these gains," Boehme added.

WHO said that over the years, the Maldives has built an integrated and comprehensive approach to maternal and child health. More than 95 per cent of pregnant women receive antenatal care, with nearly universal testing for HIV, syphilis and hepatitis B, the statement underlined.

The country also has a strong immunisation system, with over 95 per cent of newborns consistently receiving a timely dose of hepatitis B birth dose and full vaccine coverage, protecting infants from lifelong infection.

As a result, no babies were born with HIV or syphilis in 2022 and 2023, while a 2023 national survey confirmed zero hepatitis B among young children (first grade of school), surpassing elimination targets, the statement said.

These achievements are backed by universal health coverage, which guarantees free antenatal care, vaccines and diagnostic services for all residents, including migrants, supported by strong policies and investment of over 10 per cent of GDP in health, the world body said.

"This historic validation is a moment of immense pride for the Maldives and a reflection of our nation's steadfast commitment to protecting mothers, children and future generations," said Abdulla Nazim Ibrahim, the island nation's health minister.

"Achieving triple elimination is not only a milestone for our health sector, but also a pledge by the government to our people that we will continue to invest in resilient, equitable and high-quality health services that leave no one behind," he added. PTI PLB NSD NSD