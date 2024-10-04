Maldives Prez Mohamed Muizzu to pay five-day visit to India next week

New Delhi: Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu will pay a five-day visit to India beginning Monday with an aim to reset ties that came under some strain since November last year.

Though the Maldivian president attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony in June, it will be his first bilateral visit to India.

The ties between India and the Maldives came under severe strain since Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge of the top office in November.

Within hours of his oath, he had demanded the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from his country. Subsequently, the Indian military personnel were replaced by civilians.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), announcing Muizzu's trip, said it is expected to lend further momentum to cooperation and robust people to people ties between the two countries.

"President of the Republic of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu will be travelling to India on a state visit from October 6 to 10," it said.

During his visit, Muizzu will hold discussions with Modi on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest, it said.

Muizzu is also scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu.

Besides Delhi, he will also visit Mumbai and Bengaluru where he will be attending business events.

"The Maldives is India's key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region and holds a special place in the prime minister's vision of 'SAGAR' (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and India's 'Neighbourhood First Policy'," the MEA said in a statement.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar paid a three-day visit to the Maldives in August that prepared the grounds for Muizzu's upcoming trip.

"The visit of President Muizzu to India after the recent visit of the external affairs minister to Maldives is testimony to the importance that India attaches to its relations with the Maldives," the MEA said.

The Maldives is one of India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean Region and the overall bilateral ties including in areas of defence and security witnessed an upward trajectory under the previous government in Male.