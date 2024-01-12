Maldives-returned woman tests positive for JN.1 sub-variant of COVID-19 in Indore

Indore, Jan 12 (PTI) A 33-year-old woman who had returned from the Maldives tested positive for JN.1 sub-variant of coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, an official said Friday.

Advertisment

The patient was found infected with the virus last month and has since recovered, he said.

The woman tested positive for coronavirus on December 13. Her sample was sent for whole genome sequencing (WGS) at Bhopal-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and the report, which arrived on Thursday, confirmed that she was infected with JN.1 sub-variant, said Dr Amit Malakar, nodal officer of the district unit of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP).

He said that the patient was home quarantined and recovered last month.

Nine patients are in treatment for coronavirus in Indore district, of which seven were under home isolation, and the remaining are hospitalised, Dr Malakar said. PTI HWP LAL ARU