Maldives says India agrees to withdraw its military before May 10, New Delhi is yet to confirm

New Delhi: The Maldivian government announced on Friday night that New Delhi has agreed to withdraw its military personnel stationed in the Maldives before May 10th, Maldivian media quoting the foreign ministry said. However, New Delhi is yet to confirm the same.

The move comes after President Mohamed Muizzu formally asked India to withdraw its forces by March 15, leading to ongoing discussions between the two nations.

The second meeting of the High-Level Core Group between India and the Maldives took place in New Delhi on Friday, where both sides reached an agreement, Maldivian officials said.

The Maldivian Foreign Ministry reported that during the meeting, it was decided that the Indian government would replace military personnel in one of the three aviation platforms by March 10th, and complete the replacement in the other two platforms by May 10th.

The discussions also encompassed a review of existing bilateral cooperation, focusing on areas such as defence and security, economic collaboration, and development partnership.

Meanwhile, officials from New Delhi in a press release stated that both sides continued discussions on various issues related to bilateral cooperation, including the implementation of ongoing development projects.

Furthermore, both nations agreed on practical solutions to allow the continued operation of Indian aviation platforms providing humanitarian and medical evacuation services in the Maldives.

The press release highlighted the plan to hold the next meeting of the High-Level Core Group in Male' on a mutually convenient date.

The decision to establish the High-Level Core Group was initiated during a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Muizzu at the COP28 summit in Dubai in December.

The strained relations between the two nations escalated when President Muizzu requested the withdrawal of all Indian military personnel by March 15, signalling a shift towards a more pro-China stance. Currently, 88 Indian military personnel operate helicopters and aircraft, conducting medical evacuations and humanitarian missions.

These recent developments add pressure on President Muizzu, who faces opposition in the Maldivian Parliament and potential impeachment challenges.

Despite India allocating a substantial budget of 600 million crore Indian Rupees (USD 72 million) for grant assistance to the Maldives for the projected state budget from March 2024 to April 2025, there was a reduction of USD 20 million compared to the previous fiscal year.

This financial support aligns with India's commitment to aiding neighbouring countries but occurs amidst escalating political and diplomatic challenges in the Maldives, drawing increased global interest in the region.

The complex situation unfolds against the backdrop of strained relations with India and heightened geopolitical attention from major global powers. The upcoming parliamentary elections on March 17 further contribute to the complexity of the political and diplomatic landscape in the Maldives.