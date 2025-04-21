Maldivian Coast Guard Ship Huravee completes maiden normal refit in Mumbai's Naval Dockyard

Mumbai, Apr 21 (PTI) Maldivian Coast Guard Ship MNDF Huravee on Monday set sail for home after completing her maiden normal refit at Mumbai's Naval Dockyard, the Indian Navy said.

Since the ship's arrival here in November 2024, major works concerning maintenance of all machinery, weapons, and sensors, along with a habitability upgrade, were undertaken, it said.

The ship was thereafter put through rigorous harbour and sea trials, operational checks of equipment, safety audits and Operational Sea Training before her departure, the Navy added.

The efforts put in by various Indian Navy agencies and dockyard teams across multiple departments were instrumental in achieving this extensive refit within the stipulated time frame.

The successful refit of MNDF Huravee underscores the strong diplomatic and military cooperation between the two countries and reaffirms India's unwavering commitment to being a reliable partner in the region, it said.

"As part of India's commitment to regional maritime security under the vision of 'Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth for all in the Region (MAHASAGAR)' and its 'Neighbourhood First' policy, the Indian Navy successfully completed a major refit of the Maldivian Coast Guard Ship MNDF Huravee at the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai. The ship set sail for Maldives on April 21 upon completing her maiden Normal Refit at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai," the Navy said.

The 'Make in India' ship was handed over to MNDF in May 2023 as a replacement for an older platform. The ship has played a crucial role in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and Medical Evacuation operations across the Maldivian archipelago.

Coast Guard Ship (CGS) Huravee's refit was announced during the state visit of Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu to India from October 6-10 last year.

The refit involved routine maintenance work as well as upgrades to extend the ship's operational life and enhance its capabilities.

Relations between India and the Maldives had come under severe strain since Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge of the top office in November last year after winning the presidential election on the 'India out' campaign.

Within hours of his swearing-in, Muizzu asked New Delhi to withdraw its military personnel posted in the archipelago nation. The personnel were withdrawn at a mutually agreeable time by May 2023. PTI PR BNM