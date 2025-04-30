Maldivian Coast Guard Ship MNDF Huravee handed over to Maldives after refit in Mumbai

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Maldivian Coast Guard Ship MNDF Huravee, which had set sail for the Maldives recently upon completing her maiden normal refit at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai, has been handed over to her home country, officials said on Wednesday.

Indian Navy's frontline guided missile destroyer INS Kochi arrived at the Maldivian capital Male, along with Maldives National Defence Forces (MNDF) CGS Huravee, on April 28, they said.

G Balasubramanian, High Commissioner of India to the Maldives, handed over MNDF CGS Huravee to Maj Gen Ibrahim Hilmy, Chief of Defence Force, MNDF, at a ceremony held at the MNDF Coast Guard Jetty.

"INS Kochi's visit highlights the strong maritime links between India and the Maldives and emphasises the Indian Navy's commitment to security, peace and freedom of navigation in the region. In keeping with the two nations' friendly relations, Maldivian authorities warmly welcomed the ship," a spokesperson of the Indian Navy said.

As part of the ship's visit, Capt Mahesh C Moudgil, Commanding Officer, INS Kochi, called on Maj Gen Hilmy and Brig Gen Mohammed Saleem, Commandant, Coast Guard MNDF, he said.

During the ship's stay in harbour, bilateral meetings, cross-deck visits and sports fixtures have been planned between the Indian Navy and the MNDF.

INS Kochi was commissioned as part of the Indian Navy's Western Fleet, which is based in Mumbai under the Western Naval Command.

The Indian Navy had carried out a major refit of MNDF CGS Huravee as part of India's commitment to regional maritime security under the vision of MAHASAGAR -- 'Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth for all in the Region’ and its 'Neighbourhood First’ policy.

The ship set sail for the Maldives on April 21 upon completing her maiden normal refit at Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.