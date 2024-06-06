Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu invited for PM Modi's swearing-in

New Delhi: Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has been invited for the oath taking ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which is likely to take place on Saturday, June 8.

Modi is all set to take charge as the prime minister for a historic third consecutive term with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) winning 293 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

Top leaders of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal and Mauritius received invitation on Wednesday for Modi's oath-taking ceremony.

However, there is no clarity on invitation being extended to Pakistan.

In his message on Tuesday, Muizzu said he was looking forward to working with Modi.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi, and the BJP and BJP-led NDA, on the success in the 2024 Indian General Election, for the third consecutive term," Muizzu said on X.

"I look forward to working together to advance our shared interests in pursuit of shared prosperity and stability for our two countries," he said.