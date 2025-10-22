Male body found dumped on road in Gurugram's Manesar

Gurugram, Oct 22 (PTI) An unidentified body of a young man was found with a wound to the head and several injuries to the face near a footpath on the outer road in the IMT Manesar area on Wednesday, said police.

According to the police, around 8 am, they received a call about a man lying in a pool of blood in front of Plot 139 in Sector 7 of IMT, Manesar.

A team was dispatched, which collected the body, which had blood spilt around it.

Its pictures were shown to workers in nearby factories, but no identity could be made.

Police surmised the man must have been attacked between 1 am to 3 am when the stretch is most deserted.

"Efforts are underway to identify the deceased. Missing person lists have been requested from nearby police stations. The case is being investigated by examining footage from CCTV cameras installed around the spot," ASI Subhash, the investigating officer, said. PTI COR VN VN