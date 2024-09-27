Male body with crushed face found in Narela park

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) An unidentified male body with its face crushed was found in a park in outer north Delhi's Narela area on Friday, police said.

The body was spotted in Smriti Van located in Sector A6 in Narela in the morning, they said.

A team of forensics and a crime team inspected the spot and the body was shifted to the BJRM hospital.

A paper slip recovered from the spot bore the writing: "Narela Mandi Jana Hai (Need to go to Narela Mandi). Narela station." The officer said a case 103(1) (murder) under the BNS has been registered and efforts were being made to identify the deceased.