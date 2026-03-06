Male elephant dies of electrocution

Erode (Tamil Nadu), Mar 6 (PTI) A male elephant has died of electrocution in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in this district, forest officials said.

Based on the information, a team of forest personnel visited a private land in Kadaganalli forest village within the Kadambur forest Range in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) on Thursday and, found a male elephant dead.

The forest veterinary team that was summoned to the spot declared that the elephant had been electrocuted.

Recording the incident and the veterinarian's statement, the forest personnel and Kadambur police registered cases against the owner of the land, Puttusamy.

Puttusamy raised a maize crop in his land, and to prevent the animals from entering the land, he erected a wire fence and illegally gave it a power connection. The elephant on Thursday came there and came in contact with the electrified wire fence and was electrocuted on the spot, officials said. PTI CORR ADB