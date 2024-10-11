Male elephant dies of starvation in TN

Erode (Tamil Nadu), Oct 11 (PTI) A 20-year-old male elephant died of starvation in Anthiyur forest area in the district, forest officials said on Friday.

According to forest officials, based on information by the villagers of Vattakadu located in Chellampalayam Range in Anthiyur forest about an elephant lying dead on Thursday night, a team of forest personnel with a veterinary doctor rushed to the area.

They found a big male elephant with two tusks lying dead. The officials removed the tusks and the veterinary doctor examined the elephant and declared it was about a 20-year-old male elephant and had died due to starvation and thirst. No foul play was suspected. Later, the carcass was buried, forest officials said. PTI COR KH