Male elephant found dead in TN

Erode (TN), Feb 29 (PTI) A 13-year-old male elephant was found dead inside the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in this district, forest officials said on Thursday.

The forest personnel on their regular patrol inside the Kondappa Naicken Palayam forest area in Sathyamangalam forest Range located within STR on Wednesday found an elephant dead between two small rocks, they said.

A veterinary doctor examined the carcass of the elephant and conducted an autopsy. He declared that the elephant was 13- year-old and, due to worms inside the stomach and liver, it died a couple of days ago. There was no foul play in the death of the animal, according to officials.

After postmortem, the elephant was buried in the same forest area.

The forest officials registered the death of the elephant. PTI COR KH