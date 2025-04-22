Male infertility growing; early diagnosis, lifestyle changes, open dialogue way forward: Experts

Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) Male infertility is on the rise in India, accounting for nearly 40 per cent of such cases, a condition mainly driven by increasing stress levels, obesity, poor lifestyle choices, and growing environmental pollution, according to health experts.

Timely diagnosis and management besides open conversation about an issue largely overlooked in Indian society is the way forward to deal with the problem, they suggested.

"Male infertility contributes to nearly 40 per cent of all infertility cases and there is a need for timely intervention to address the issue. The higher rate of male infertility is linked to a combination of lifestyle, environmental, and health-related factors. Rising stress levels, along with unhealthy habits like smoking and alcohol use, have been shown to lower sperm count.

"Moreover, obesity and poor dietary choices, including frequent consumption of fast food, are further contributing to declining male fertility," explained Dr Nisha Pansare, Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Pune.

She noted environmental pollution and even exposure to harmful substances like pesticides and heavy metals compromise sperm quality.

"Certain medical conditions also contribute to male infertility, such as hormonal imbalances, diabetes, and infections. Age plays a role, too, as sperm quality tends to decline as one becomes older. So, timely diagnosis and management are key for men," Dr Pansare stated.

She said on an average every two months her clinic gets 5 to 6 males aged 25-35 with low sperm counts, and they are counselled for fertility treatment, There are advanced techniques that offer couples a chance to conceive and embrace parenthood. Therefore, addressing the stigma around male infertility is crucial through campaigns to break taboos and promote open conversations, Dr Pansare emphasised.

Dr Parul Khanna, a New Delhi-based fertility specialist, said male infertility is often overlooked, yet it is one of the most important aspects of the parenthood journey.

This condition is becoming increasingly common, especially among younger men, and can be affected by numerous everyday habits like what you eat, how much you sleep, your stress levels, and even the air you breathe, she said.

"Poor lifestyle choices, exposure to pollution, and lack of awareness can hamper fertility. In two months, 1-2 males aged 25-35 years with symptoms such as low sperm count, erectile dysfunction (ED), swelling in testicles, and low libido are advised to undergo fertility treatment to be able to achieve the dream of becoming a father," said Dr Khanna.

Regular check-ups, staying active, and avoiding harmful habits like smoking can help protect fertility and early diagnosis and open conversation with experts can help make a huge difference, noted the specialist at Nova Southend Fertility and IVF.

Dr Jyoti Gupta, senior consultant, Motherhood Fertility and IVF, Gurugram, pointed out that male infertility impacts emotional and physical well-being with many men struggling with the condition experiencing anxiety, low self-esteem, and even relationship stress.

"Unfortunately, male infertility remains a taboo topic, leading to silence, embarrassment, and delayed treatment. It's necessary to understand that male fertility issues can often be treated. In two months, 10 to 15 males between 30-35 years with low sperm count are advised to undergo fertility treatment to be able to achieve pregnancy," she insisted.

Lifestyle modifications like eating healthy, managing stress, avoiding harmful substances, and regular exercise play a huge role in prevention, said Dr Gupta.

"Treatments such as medication-assisted reproductive technologies (ARTs) and sperm preservation offer hope. Early evaluation and open conversations are the first steps toward solutions and emotional healing," she emphasised. PTI SM RSY