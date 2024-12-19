Male leopard dies during treatment at Etawah Lion safari

Etawah (UP), Dec 19 (PTI) A 14-year-old male leopard died at the Etawah Lion Safari Park during treatment Thursday morning, an official said.

Advertisment

The leopard, brought from the Lucknow Zoo in 2018, had been unwell since Wednesday and was refusing to take food and water.

Deputy Director of Etawah Lion Safari Park, V K Singh, confirmed the death, saying that the leopard was being treated under the guidance of senior veterinarian Dr RK Singh, along with safari veterinarians Dr Rovin Singh and Dr Shailendra Singh.

Despite their efforts, the leopard succumbed to his illness.

Advertisment

Following the incident, a panel of veterinarians was formed to conduct the postmortem.

Samples from the leopard's body will be sent to a lab in Bareilly to determine the exact cause of death.

At present, 16 leopards live in the Etawah Lion Safari Park. PTI COR ABN ABN VN VN