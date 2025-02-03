Male leopard found dead in septic tank in UP village

Bahraich (UP), Feb 3 (PTI) A carcass of a seven-year-old leopard was found in a septic tank in Urra village near Katarniaghat Wildlife Division on Monday, an official said.

Division Forest Officer B Shivshankar told PTI that the carcass was found covered with soil behind the house of a farmer Ranveer Maurya outside the forest area in the Kakraha range of the division.

According to the primary inspection, the male leopard was estimated to be around seven years old. His eyes, nails and canines etc all the organs were found safe.

The DFO said that a postmortem of the leopard was done by a panel of three doctors, after which, the viscera of the leopard's internal organs were preserved to be sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Izzatnagar, Bareilly for detailed examination.