Male leopard killed in suspected fight with wild animal in Bhandara forest

Nagpur, Jan 29 (PTI) The carcass of a male leopard with injury marks was found on Monday in Bhandara forest division in Maharashtra, an official said.

The carcass of the big cat, aged around 2 years, was spotted by forest staff in Davdipar forest in Bhandara district, Range Forest Officer, Bhandara, Sanjay Mendhe stated in a release.

"The leopard has injury marks on the face and neck, indicating that it might have been killed in a fight with another wild animal. Samples of the carcass will be sent for forensic test," he said. PTI CLS NSK