Male tiger relocated from Ranthambore to Mukundara Tiger Reserve in Kota

Kota, Jan 9 (PTI) A male tiger has been relocated from the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve to the Mukundara Hills Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan to increase the big cat population and improve genetic diversity in the Mukundara Hills in Kota, forest officials said on Friday.

Muthu Somasundaram, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Mukundara Hills Tiger Reserve (MHTR), said that with the arrival of the about four-year-old tiger – T-2408 – the number of big cats in the MHTR now stands at six, including two males, three females and one cub.

The relocation is part of a broader plan to develop the Mukundara Hills and Ramgarh Vishdhari as key centres for tiger conservation in the region, Somasundaram said.

Kota MP and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the successful relocation marked an important step towards biodiversity conservation, ecological balance and wildlife protection in the region.

Integrated conservation efforts in the Mukundara Hills and Ramgarh Vishdhari tiger reserves would develop the Kota-Bundi region into a major hub for tiger conservation in the coming years, Birla said.

“An increase in the tiger population would not only promote eco-tourism but also create new employment and livelihood opportunities for the local youth,” he said. PTI SDA ARI