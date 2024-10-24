Malegaon blast case accused seeks stay on film's release till announcement of final verdict

Mumbai, Oct 24 (PTI) Malegaon blast case accused Samir Kulkarni on Thursday moved a plea before a special court here seeking a ban on the release of the film "Match Fixing, the Nation At Stake" till judgment in the matter is delivered.

The movie is slated for release on November 15.

With the court currently recording final statements of the accused, the trial in the case is in its last stretch.

Kulkarni, in a plea moved before special NIA judge A K Lahoti, said the release of the movie should be stopped since it is related to the 2008 Malegaon blast case, the trial of which is yet to conclude.

The director of the movie raises serious questions about the credibility of the administration, investigative agencies and the independent judiciary, Kulkarni's plea contended, adding his behaviour undermines the authority of the government and the judiciary.

"Therefore, I request that the release of this film be immediately halted until the final verdict of the case is announced. It will help ensure the safety of all parties involved," the plea said.

The court has sought response of the prosecution and posted the matter for hearing on November 5.

Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town about 200 km from Mumbai in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008.

Kulkarni and six other accused, including BJP leader Pragya Thakur and Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit, are being tried for their alleged involvement in the case. The accused are facing prosecution under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The case was initially probed by the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the case in 2011. PTI AVI BNM