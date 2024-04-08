Malegaon blast case: BJP MP Pragya Thakur ill, advised bed rest, says NIA in compliance report

Mumbai: BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, is unwell and doctors have advised her bed rest, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) stated in a compliance report submitted in a special court on Monday.

After taking note of the report, special NIA judge AK Lahoti allowed Thakur's plea for exemption from personal appearance for the day (Monday).

The Member of Parliament from Bhopal, a prime accused in the case, had sought exemption from appearance citing health problems, and the court had asked the central agency to verify her health condition and submit a report by Monday.

The court, however, directed Thakur to remain present on April 20 and onwards to record her statement without fail.

The court is recording statements of the accused under section 313 (where the accused personally explains any circumstances appearing in the evidence against him) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The medical certificate annexed with the compliance report states that a doctor visited Thakur's house in Bhopal, verified her health, and advised her to rest as mentioned in the certificate issued by her hospital, it noted.

"Considering the aforesaid report, it can be said that accused Number 1 (Thakur) is ill and the doctor has advised her bed rest," the court stated.

The court also asked the probe agency to bring to its notice immediately any more information about the health of the accused.

The court had on March 11 issued a bailable warrant against Thakur for failing to attend the proceedings, despite being specifically directed.

On March 22, the warrant was cancelled after Thakur appeared before the court.

However, she has since been seeking exemption from personal appearance, citing her health condition.

Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town about 200 km from Mumbai in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008.

The Anti Terror Squad (ATS), Maharashtra was probing the case initially before it was transferred to the NIA in 2011.