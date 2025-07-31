Malegaon blast case: Cong, Digvijaya must apologise for 'Hindu terror' term, say MP CM, Uma Bharti

Bhopal, Jul 31 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti hailed the court's verdict in the 2008 Malegaon blast case on Thursday and said Congress leaders. especially Digvijaya Singh, must apologise for the "Hindu terror" narrative and defaming "saints".

Nearly 17 years after a blast in Malegaon town of north Maharashtra claimed six lives, a special court in Mumbai on Thursday acquitted all the seven accused, including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit, noting there was "no reliable and cogent evidence" against them.

Terrorism has no religion, the court said, adding it cannot convict on mere perception.

An explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon town, located about 200 km from Mumbai, on September 29, 2008 killing six persons and injuring 101 others.

Congralating Pragya Thakur and the court for delivering such a verdict, Bharti said, "The definition of saffron terrorism was coined during this case. Its originator was Digvijay Singh and he was doing this work at the behest of Rahul Gandhi. To defame Hindutva all over the world, the term saffron terrorism was coined in comparison to Islamic terrorism. And to prove this, innocent people were made victims." Bharti, a former MP CM, wanted to know what action would be taken against those who coined the term "bhagwa aatankwad".

In a post on X, CM Yadav said, "Satyamev Jayate... All the accused in the Malegaon blast case being proved innocent is a strong blow to the narrow-mindedness of the Congress." The Congress, which created the discourse of 'Hindu terrorism', should always remember that a Hindu can never be a terrorist, Yadav asserted.

"This decision is a strong reply to those who insult Sanatan Dharma, sadhus and saffron. Congress should publicly apologise to all Sanatanis," the CM said.

Former protem speaker of Madhya Pradesh assembly and MLA Rameshwar Sharma said, with the court's decision, the "strategy" of the Congress and its senior leader Digvijaya Singh has once again come in front of the country and it has become clear that a Hindu can never be a terrorist.

"The Congress deliberately coined the term Hindu terrorism to cover up Islamic terrorism. A Hindu never was, isn't and never will be a terrorist. The Congress, including Digvijaya Singh. should apologise to Hindus." Sharma told reporters on premises of the assembly, where the Monsoon session is underway. PTI MAS BNM