Malegaon case acquittals have 'exposed' Congress' conspiracies: Adityanath

Lucknow, Aug 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the acquittal of all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case has "exposed" the Congress' conspiracies.

Adityanath was speaking at the BJP's organisational meeting at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here, where he, along with senior leaders, rallied the party cadre for the upcoming 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in the state.

"The truth behind the Malegaon case has exposed the Congress' conspiracies," the chief minister was quoted as saying in an official statement.

He also lashed out at the opposition parties for "acting as a shield for anti-national forces by spreading misinformation about Operation Sindoor", according to the statement.

A special court in Mumbai on July 31 acquitted the seven accused, including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, in the terror case for want of reliable evidence. The BJP has alleged that Thakur, a Hindutva activist, and Hindu groups were blamed for the incident as the then-ruling Congress wanted to substantiate its theory of "saffron terror".

The Lucknow meeting was also attended by Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and State General Secretary (Organisation) Dharmpal Singh, among others.

Addressing the gathering, Adityanath said the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is a "mass movement" to awaken national consciousness and not merely an act of hoisting flags.

He urged the party workers to connect the campaign with the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" initiative by encouraging the use of products made in India.

Adityanath highlighted that the BJP's voter revision campaign in the state ahead of the 2027 assembly polls was another key priority, describing it as a "cornerstone of democracy". He asserted that it was the "political responsibility" of every BJP worker to ensure that no eligible voter, especially those turning 18, is left out of the electoral rolls.

State BJP chief Chaudhary echoed similar sentiments, stating that the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is a powerful expression of patriotism inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He criticised the opposition for engaging in "lies and negativity" and asserted that the BJP focuses on development and good governance.

The meeting also saw detailed instructions being issued for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

These included organising 'Tiranga Yatras' from August 10 to 12, holding cleanliness drives and paying floral tributes at memorials related to the freedom struggle from August 12 to 14, and ensuring flags are hoisted on all homes and establishments from August 13 to 15, and commemorating August 14 as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' with silent processions and exhibitions.

The two deputy chief ministers emphasised the campaign as a "people's revolution" and a "national festival" to celebrate India's unity and pride.

They also reinforced the party's core slogan, "Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot" (my booth is strongest), stating that a strong booth-level organisation is the key to winning next year's assembly polls. PTI CDN RHL