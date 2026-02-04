Malegaon civic body: Three corporators in race for post of mayor, five for deputy mayor

Nashik, Feb 4 (PTI) Elections to the posts of mayor and deputy mayor in Malegaon civic body in Maharashtra's Nashik have become interesting as three corporators have filed nominations for the mayoral position, and five others for that of deputy mayor.

Elections to these posts will be held on February 7.

In the January 15 civic polls, the Indian Secular Largest Assembly of Maharashtra (ISLAM) has emerged as the single largest party by winning 35 seats in the 84-member Malegaon Municipal Corporation, followed by the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) with 21 seats, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena 18, Samajwadi Party (SP) five, Congress three and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) two seats.

The magic figure to prove the majority is 43.

The ISLAM party and the SP have come together and formed Malegaon Secular Front, thereby securing 40 seats. So now, support of only three members is required to reach the majority mark.

For the mayor's post, Sheikh Nasrin Bano Mohammed Khalid and Sheikh Tahera Sheikh Rasheed, both from ISLAM party, and Lata Ghodke of the Shiv Sena have filed nominations.

For the deputy mayor's post, Shan-e-Hind Nihal Ahmed and Mohammed Mustkim Mohammed Mustafa (both from the SP), Hafiz Abdullah Mufti Mohammed Ismail (AIMIM) and Narendra Sonawane and Nilesh Kakde (both Shiv Sena) are in the race.

A special meeting has been organised on February 7 for the election to the posts of mayor and deputy mayor. Collector Ayush Prasad will be the presiding officer.

Malegaon is a Muslim-majority city, located around 105 kms from Nashik. PTI COR NP