Malegaon probe conspiracy by Congress to frame Bhagwat, Chidamabaram should be questioned: Himanta

Guwahati, Aug 1 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday alleged that the investigation into the Malegaon blast case was a conspiracy by the Congress to frame RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Addressing a press conference, Sarma alleged that it was a "political witch hunt" by the then-home minister P Chidambaram.

"It is a known conspiracy that the Congress wanted to bring Bhagwat into the matter, but yesterday's court verdict, acquitting all seven accused, has exposed the party," he claimed.

The CM alleged that the entire plan was to defame the RSS and the Hindu religion.

"After yesterday's verdict, my assessment is that Chidambaram should now be quizzed," he said.

He should be asked why he "tried to frame the Hindu society with terror. People should also ask this question to him", Sarma said.

Nearly 17 years after the Malegaon blast that claimed six lives and injured 101 people, a special court on Thursday acquitted all seven accused, including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Prasad Purohit, noting "there was no reliable and cogent evidence" against them.

Special Judge A K Lahoti, assigned to hear cases of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), said that no religion teaches violence and terrorism has no religion, but the court cannot convict on mere perception.

An explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon in Maharashtra on September 29, 2008. PTI DG DG SOM