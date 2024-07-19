Malfunctioning AC sparks fire at Noida factory, none hurt

Noida, Jul 19 (PTI) A fire broke out at a food packaging factory in Sector 10 here on Friday morning after malfunctioning in an air conditioner, officials said.

No casualties were reported in the incident that took place around 10.30 am and the fire was doused in an hour, a senior officer said.

"We got information about the fire in the company located in Block B of Sector 10. The fire broke out on the first floor due to malfunctioning of an air conditioner," Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Pradeep Kumar said.

According to CFO Kumar, the fire spread to the ground floor of the building as well where some packaging material got burnt.

The entire building was filled with smoke posing a major challenge for firefighters to tackle the situation, he said.

Three fire tenders were brought to the site and the blaze was completely doused eventually, with no person being trapped or hurt, he added.