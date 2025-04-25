Malfunctioning dryer at rice mill in UP: Five workers die after inhaling smoke

Bahraich (UP), Apr 25 (PTI) Five workers died allegedly after inhaling smoke emanating from a dryer machine that malfunctioned at a rice mill here on Friday, officials said.

Three other workers, who fainted after inhaling the smoke, were rushed to the district hospital.

District Magistrate Monika Rani said the "workers were working on paddy drying when smoke emanated from the machine, leading to the deaths of five workers." The district administration has formed a joint investigation team to probe the incident.

Preliminary probe suggested that the dryer machine developed a technical snag and began emitting smoke, which the workers inhaled, leading to their suffocation, a senior official told PTI.

According to Rajgarhia Rice Mill director Vinod Agarwal, the dryer is a fully automated plant and used to remove moisture from paddy through hot air generated by steam.

Agarwal stated that there was no scope of smoke or fire in the machine. However, around 5 am, a worker reportedly saw smoke inside the dryer. The exact cause of the smoke remains unknown.

Following the sighting of smoke, the worker switched off the machine and entered the plant to investigate. When this worker did not return, seven other workers entered the dryer one after another and became trapped and unconscious inside.

Mill workers then alerted the fire brigade, which extracted the unconscious workers and rushed them to the hospital.

The joint investigation team that will probe the incident comprises the Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Assistant Labour Commissioner (ALC), General Manager of the District Industries Centre (GM DIC), and technical experts.

Additional Superintendent of Police City Ramanand Prasad Kushwaha said that further legal action will be determined based on the findings of this investigative team's report.

He said there was no fire at the incident site.

Kushwaha earlier said that several workers went to inspect smoke emanating from the dryer at the Rajgarhia rice mill this morning.

"The fumes were so overwhelming that all the workers present fainted at the scene. Upon receiving information, the fire service team reached the location and evacuated the affected individuals. They were transported to the district hospital. Five of the workers were declared dead upon arrival," he said.

Chief Medical Superintendent of the District Hospital Dr M M Tripathi said that five people were brought dead to the hospital, while three are undergoing treatment.

Tripathi identified the deceased as Rajesh Kumar (26), Bablu Prajapati (28), and Gaffar (22), all from Kannauj, Jahoor (60) from Shravasti, and Bittu Shah (30) from Madhepura, Bihar.

The injured were identified as Surendra (40) from Bahraich, Devi Prasad (25) from Shravasti, and Sukhdev (30) from Tarn Taran, Punjab.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the loss of lives in the incident.

The Chief Minister's Office said in a post on 'X' that Adityanath has directed the district administration officials to provide proper treatment to the injured. Police have initiated further investigation into the circumstances leading to the incident. PTI COR CDN CDN DV