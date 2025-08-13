Malignant Catarrhal Fever detected in dead deer sample, Pune zoo told to step up preventive measures

Pune, Aug 13 (PTI) The Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in Pune has been asked to take measures to prevent any threats to its animals after Malignant Catarrhal Fever was detected in the samples of a deer that died there, officials said on Wednesday.

MCF is a severe, often fatal, viral disease primarily affecting ruminants like cattle, deer, and bison.

Between July 10 and July 16, as many as 16 deer had died at the civic body-managed Pune zoo. The samples of the dead animals were sent to multiple labs, including the ICAR - National Institute on Foot and Mouth Disease, Bhubaneswar, and the Bhopal-based ICAR - National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, officials said.

According to the report from the Bhubaneswar lab, Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) was the primary cause of the deer deaths. Meanwhile, the Bhopal lab’s report pointed to the detection of Malignant Catarrhal Fever (MCF) in one of the 16 dead deer samples.

“Following the report from ICAR-NIHSAD (in Bhopal), the Centre issued an advisory regarding surveillance and asked us to take measures. I have written to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), asking them to take preventive actions,” said Praveenkumar Deore, Commissioner, Animal Husbandry Department of Maharashtra.

According to Deore’s letter, MCF is a highly fatal disease of wild and domestic ruminants, primarily caused by Ovine Herpesvirus-2 (OvHV-2), with "sheep and goats serving as asymptomatic carriers and not yet reported in India".

“There is no effective treatment currently or vaccine available for MCF. Early detection, biosecurity, and inter-agency coordination are key to preventing its spread,” the letter said.

The Centre has suggested strict biosecurity and movement control measures in and around the zoo, and an increase in intra-zoo surveillance, especially among deer, bison and antelopes. It has also advised submission of samples to ICAR-NIHSAD 3 and regular health monitoring of the zoo animals, and strengthening early warning systems.

“I request you to kindly bestow your attention and direct the officials concerned to ensure the carrying out of the above measures to prevent any possible threat to and from the wild animals and prompt reporting to the district deputy commissioner of Animal Husbandry and Dairying in unusual mortalities,” Deore said in his letter.

Rajkumar Jadhav, director of the Pune zoo, said they have received the notification and are seeking more information about the detection of MCF from the Bhopal lab.

“As far as surveillance and measures are concerned, they are being undertaken at the zoo following the deer deaths,” he said. PTI SPK NR