Malik's case should not be politicised, decision should be left to courts: Omar Abduallha

Srinagar, Sep 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said JKLF chairman Yasin Malik's case should not be politicised but left to the judiciary to decide, and asserted that the separatist leader has been a "votary of dialogue" since giving up arms.

His remarks came a day after PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said she has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take a humanitarian view of the case against Malik as he had renounced violence and chosen the path of political engagement.

Malik, who is serving a life sentence in a terror funding case, was arrested in February 2019 and is facing several cases, including those related to the kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed and the attack on IAF personnel at Rawalpora in 1990.

"There is no need for politics. Whatever the political ideology, I only know that, however he started, he gave up arms and took the path of peace. He tried to resolve the issues through dialogue and was always in support of the dialogue," Abdullah told reporters here when asked about Malik's case.

The chief minister said the court decisions should be left to the courts.

"It is not a good thing to put political pressure on the courts. I will only say this much; let us see what happens," he added.

To a question about his expectations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir to assess the situation in the aftermath of the recent floods, Abdullah expressed the hope that a good package will be provided to the Union Territory to compensate the affected people.

"The prime minister is coming, and obviously we will apprise him of the situation and the losses suffered by the people and hope he will provide a good package for the people of J-K," the CM said.

Abdullah said the floods caused huge devastation in J-K.

"Lives were lost, especially in the two yatras in Kishtwar and Katra. There has been a huge loss of property as well; 330 bridges were washed away, 1500 km of road were damaged, and several government buildings were damaged.

"Land and crops also suffered damage, and our horticulture, our fruits, also suffered losses. We hope that an assessment will be done and a package will be given so that we will provide compensation to the people," he added.

Asked about the opposition targeting his government, the CM said it is the job of the opposition to criticise.

"What is the job of the opposition? It is to oppose. They are called 'a party in opposition', what does it mean? That they will oppose. Whatever you do, they will find something to criticise in that," he said.

Abdullah said the criticism by the opposition will not affect his work for the people.

"I neither fear the criticism by the opposition, nor will their opposition stop my work. My duty is to steer the government of J-K in one direction, take J-K out of this morass, and help the tourism sector that received a huge setback by the Pahalgam attack, so that it bounces back. I am making efforts and will continue doing so," he said.