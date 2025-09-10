Malik's detention under PSA unconstitutional: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Jammu, Sep 10 (PTI) AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday condemned as "illegal" and "unconstitutional" the detention of party MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act, and accused the authorities of misusing a law intended for terrorists against an elected representative.

Malik, who is also the president of the J-K unit of AAP, was detained on Monday under the stringent law for allegedly disturbing public order in Doda district and was subsequently lodged in Kathua district jail.

"This (slapping PSA against Malik) is illegal and unconstitutional. It is an attempt to silence the voice of an elected member. Slapping PSA is hundred percent wrong," Singh, who arrived here with senior AAP leader Imran Hussain, told reporters.

Singh said, "The section used against terrorists has been slapped on an elected member for raising voice for the people of his constituency. It is very wrong." "We will fight this injustice on the streets, in Parliament, and, if necessary, in the Supreme Court," he said while accusing the BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of targeting the AAP by employing repressive tactics.

“They have previously jailed Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and even me. Today, Mehraj Malik has been imprisoned,” he said.

The AAP leader said they are in Jammu to meet with party workers and strategise the next steps in their protest against "political victimisation".

At least eight police personnel, including two officers, were injured in clashes between protesters and security forces in Doda as demonstrations were held in the district and other places in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday against the detention of Malik. PTI AB SHS SHS DV DV