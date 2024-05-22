Maliwal assault case: Bibhav Kumar brought back to Delhi from Mumbai

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday brought back Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar from Mumbai, where he had been taken a day before for the discovery of data from his iPhone, an officer said.

Kumar is in a five-day police custody in connection with the alleged assault on Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the Delhi CM's residence.

On Tuesday, Kumar had been taken to Mumbai for the discovery of data from his phone which he had allegedly formatted before his arrest.

Police suspect Kumar formatted his phone after transferring its data to some person or device in Mumbai.

Kumar's phones and laptop, and CCTV recordings from Kejriwal's house have been sent for forensic examination, an officer said.

The officer said as the police custody of Kumar is ending on Thursday, investigators are trying to collect all evidence related to the case.