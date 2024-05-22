Maliwal assault: Bibhav Kumar brought back to Delhi from Mumbai

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Wednesday brought back Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar from Mumbai, where he had been taken a day before for the discovery of data from his iPhone, an officer said.

Kumar is in a five-day police custody in connection with the alleged assault on Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the Delhi CM's residence.

On Tuesday, Kumar had been taken to Mumbai for the discovery of data from his phone which he had allegedly formatted before his arrest.

Police suspect Kumar formatted his phone after transferring its data to some person or device in Mumbai.

Kumar's phones and laptop, and CCTV recordings from Kejriwal's house have been sent for forensic examination, an officer said.

The officer said as the police custody of Kumar is ending on Thursday, investigators are trying to collect all evidence related to the case.

Meanwhile, Maliwal in a post on X alleged that there is a "lot of pressure" on everyone in the party to malign her.

"Yesterday I got a call from a big leader of the party. They told me how there is a lot of pressure on everyone, they have to say bad things against Swati, they have to break her by leaking her personal photos. It is being said that anyone who supports her will be expelled from the party." She added, "Someone has got the duty of doing press conference and someone has got the duty of tweeting. It is someone's duty to call the volunteers sitting in America and get something out against me." PTI ALK SLB VN VN