Maliwal assault case: AAP exposed as Bibhav Kumar spotted with Kejriwal

New Delhi: Days after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar allegedly assaulted AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, he was spotted with Sanjay Singh and Kejriwal on Thursday at Lucknow airport.

Hinting that the statement by Sanjay Singh on Tuesday that Kejriwal will take strict action against Kumar was only an eyewash, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that it is now proven that it was Delhi CM who unleashed his aide to beat up a Rajya Sabha MP.

No FIR on Bibhav Kumar instead Kejriwal is protecting him ! Roaming around with him..



It is clear- attack on Swati Maliwal was done at behest of Kejriwal himself



Sheesh Mahal is Apradh Mahal & just like Draupadi cheerharan - a woman Rajya Sabha MP was subjected to… pic.twitter.com/1ig50VqHbT — Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) May 16, 2024

Earlier on Wednesday, Singh met Maliwal in an attempt to pacify the woman leader who was beaten up by a sacked PA of Kejriwal.

On Tuesday, Singh had at a press conference said that Kejriwal's personal assistant Bibhav Kumar had "misbehaved" with Maliwal at CM's residence and that Kejriwal would take strict action in the matter.

The statement had come a day after Maliwal had made a police call from the CM's residence and also went to the Civil Lines police station.

However, many suspected the statement was an eyewash considering the degree of Kumar’s closeness with Kejriwal. Kumar was one of five people allowed to meet him in Tihar jail besides Kejriwal’s wife, son and party leader Sandeep Pathak.

Maliwal is yet to file a police complaint in the matter.

While Kejriwal is trying to suppress the matter until elections, the assault of a woman MP at the CM house appears to have dented the party’s support base significantly in the upcoming Delhi, Punjab and Haryana elections.