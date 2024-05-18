Maliwal assault case: Court rejects Bibhav Kumar’s anticipatory bail plea

New Delhi: Tis Hazari court in Delhi on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail application moved by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar.

Kumar was arrested in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal.

Kumar was picked up from the chief minister's residence by a Delhi Police team, a senior police officer said, a day after Maliwal recorded her statement before a magistrate at the Tis Hazari court.

Maliwal has alleged that the CM's aide attacked her with full force, slapping her in the face and kicking her in the chest and abdomen on May 13 when she had gone to meet the chief minister.

Police said they have recorded the statement of at least 10 people, including security personnel and other staff at the chief minister's residence, who were present at the time of the alleged assault on May 13.