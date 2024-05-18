Maliwal assault case: Delhi Police arrests Bibhav Kumar from CM's residence

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested on Saturday in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal, officials said.

Advertisment

Kumar was picked up from the chief minister's residence by a Delhi Police team around noon, a senior police officer said.

He has been taken to the police station for interrogation.

Maliwal has alleged that Kumar assaulted her at Kejriwal's residence on May 13 when she had gone to meet the chief minister. PTI ALK BUN TIR TIR