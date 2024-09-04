Maliwal targets CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife over her social media post on Bibhav Kumar

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Disgruntled AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Wednesday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita over her social media post in which she expressed relief at the release of Bibhav Kumar and Vijay Nair.

Kumar was arrested for allegedly assaulting Maliwal at Kejriwal's residence. He was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the case. On Tuesday, Sunita posted on X a picture of Kumar and Nair, who was released on bail in a Delhi excise policy case, sitting together in a living room, and wrote in Hindi, "A day of relief." Slamming her, Maliwal said in a post on X, "The chief minister's wife, who was at home when I was being beaten up, is feeling very 'relieved'. She is relieved because the man who beat me and misbehaved with me in their house has been released on bail." "This is a clear message to everyone -- beat up the women, and then we will first get dirty trolling done, completely ruin the victim, and hire an army of the country's most expensive lawyers to save that man in court!" she said in her post in Hindi.

"How can we expect respect for our sisters and daughters from those who find solace in seeing such people? God is watching everything, and justice will be done," Maliwal added.

Former AAP communications in charge Nair, who spent 22 months in Tihar in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, was granted bail and released from jail on Tuesday.

Nair had been lodged in the Tihar prison complex. On the same day, Bibhav Kumar, who was in judicial custody in connection with AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal's assault case, was also released from jail.

Kumar allegedly assaulted Maliwal on May 13 at Kejriwal's official residence and was arrested by the Delhi Police on May 18.