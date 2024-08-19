Mall in Punjab's Kharar gets bomb threat, police say nothing objectionable found

Chandigarh, Aug 19 (PTI) A bomb threat was received at a mall in Punjab's Kharar on the outskirts of Chandigarh, prompting its evacuation but police later said nothing objectionable was found during checks.

Superintendent of Police (Mohali Rural) Manpreet Singh said searches were conducted at the mall in the afternoon following information of a bomb threat but nothing objectionable was found.

Singh said the email was received by the mall authorities, who informed the police.

Bomb disposal and anti-sabotage teams, and sniffer dogs were sent to the site and the mall was evacuated, he said.

"A thorough search was conducted at the VR Mall but nothing suspicious was found," he said.

Investigations are underway, he said. PTI SUN SZM