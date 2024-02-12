Mallika Garg assumes charge as Tirupati district SP

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 12 (PTI) IPS officer Mallika Garg on Monday assumed charge as the Superintendent of Police of Tirupati district.

Garg replaced P Parameshwar Reddy, who was transferred to Prakasam district.

"My first and foremost aim is to ensure that no law and order situation arises in the forthcoming general elections. Also, see that they are conducted in a free and fair environment," said Garg, addressing a press conference.

She called on her subordinates to come together and work as a team.

Garg also warned them that indiscipline and corruption will be dealt with sternly, among other instructions. PTI STH KH