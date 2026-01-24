Mallikarjun Kharge accuses Centre of turning Governors into 'puppets' to trouble non-BJP states

Hubballi (Karnataka), Jan 24 (PTI) AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of turning Governors into "puppets" to harass the Congress-ruled and other non-BJP state governments.

Calling on people to vote against the BJP in all upcoming elections, he warned that failure to do so could lead to authoritarian rule.

The leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha criticised the union government for "repealing" the MGNREGA act and said the Congress governments enacted "right-based" laws, but the Modi government was bringing laws that curtailed people's rights.

He was speaking at an event organised for dedication of 42,345 out of 1,80,253 houses being constructed across the State under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana 'Shelter for All' through grant-in-aid of Chief Minister, and distribution of house allotment letters or title deeds on the occasion of golden jubilee celebration of the Slum Development Board.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, several Ministers of the state government were present.

Alleging interefernce by the Centre, Kharge said the PM's office and the Union Home Ministry were issuing instructions to Governors.

"The central government, through the PM office, Home Minister office, directly gives instructions to the Governor not to read the speeches prepared by the Siddaramaiah or Congress government (during joint session of the state legislature). This is not the fate only in Karnataka, the same thing happened in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, wherever the Congress or non BJP governments are in power, the Governors are creating trouble," Kharge said.

Addressing the mega public gathering, he claimed that the Governors privately admit to receiving instructions from the "top".

"They (BJP-led central govt) have made Governors puppets in their hands. For any good work or Bills the Governors don't give their sign of approval and send them back. In this way this government (at centre) is taking things on a wrong track," he added.

In a high drama in Karnataka Assembly on Thursday, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot refused to read the state-prepared address to a joint session of the state legislature and concluded his customary speech in just three lines, evoking a sharp reaction from the Congress government in the state.

This was the third governor vs government face-off in recent days in three non-BJP-ruled southern states, the others being Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Gehlot had refused to deliver the customary address to the Karnataka legislature, taking exception to certain references to the Centre "repealing" the UPA-era MGNREGA.

Asserting that no political party remains in power permanently, the Congress President said the "country is permanent".

BJP too says nation first, but only during elections, he said, adding that "for them RSS and BJP first, then comes the country, constitution, democracy..." "To oust the BJP from power, in all the upcoming elections, whether small or big, vote against the BJP, and show your strength, only then the people, the poor, middle class, those in small occupations can survive, if not, Hitler, Mussolini, Saddam Hussain like rule will come in this country. It has come," he alleged, appealing to voters to support those who work, fight and make laws for the welfare and safety of everyone.

Expressing happiness over the mega gathering and the initiative of the government to provide houses for the needy, Kharge said such programmes aimed at helping the poor, are possible only by the Congress party governments.

"What has the Modi government done for the country?" he asked, saying the BJP has not done anything other than criticising Congress, Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

People want food to fill their stomach, shelter over their head, jobs in hand, to lead a happy life, the AICC chief said, "what have you (BJP govt) done?" Targeting the central government for repealing the UPA era MGNREGA act, he said, "by repealing the MGNREGA, they have brought some G RAM or some RAM act (referring to VB G RAM G act). Article 41 of the constitution, as per the directive principles, right to work was given to people under MGNREGA, but the central government has taken it away." The MGNREGA law that was beneficial to the people has been taken away and has been replaced by a weaker one, he claimed.

"We will not allow them (Centre) to go ahead with it. We will fight, and ensure that the way in which the three farm laws were withdrawn by the government in the past, similarly the VB G RAM G act is also withdrawn and MGNREGA act is re-established for the welfare of the poor. You should all be prepared for this fight." "If we don't fight they (the central government) will remove pro-people and pro-poor schemes providing food grains, housing, free and compulsory education to children," he warned. PTI KSU ROH