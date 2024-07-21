Mallikarjun Kharge dissolves Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee

New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday dissolved the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, days after the party's poor showing in the Lok Sabha and assembly polls in the state.

Kharge has approved the proposal of a complete dissolution of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, including its president, PCC, office-bearers and executive committee, District/Block/Mandal Committees, frontal organisations, departments and cells, with immediate effect, a statement issued by the party said.

"The current DCC presidents will serve as acting presidents until new DCC Presidents are appointed," the statement said.

Sarat Pattanayak was the president of the now-dissolved Odisha PCC.

Congress' Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar said, "I thank our Hon @INCIndia President Shri @kharge Ji and Shri @kcvenugopalmp Ji for approving my proposal for the complete dissolution of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee with the intention to restructure the organisation." "We promise to make the party strong and work for the development of the people of Odisha with utmost dedication and honesty," he said.

"We will make sure and work hard to bring back @INCOdisha in power in Odisha," Kumar said.

The Congress won one parliamentary seat out of 21 in Odisha in the Lok Sabha polls and 14 out of 147 seats in the assembly polls. PTI ASK TIR TIR