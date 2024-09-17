Mallikarjun Kharge greets PM Modi on birthday

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Tuesday and wished good health and a long life for him.

Prime Minister Modi turned 74 on Tuesday.

"Best wishes to Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life," Kharge said in a post on X.

Modi will be on a day-long visit to Odisha where he will launch the state's newly-formed BJP government's social welfare scheme for women, 'Subhadra Yojana', and unveil a host of infrastructure projects.