Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi 'deeply saddened' by loss of lives in Mizoram bridge collapse

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said they were saddened at the loss of lives of several people in a railway bridge collapse in Mizoram and urged the authorities to speed up the rescue and relief work.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the terrible tragedy in Sairang area, in Mizoram, where an under construction railway bridge collapsed, resulting in the loss of lives of several people, including construction workers.

"Our heartfelt sympathies and thoughts are with the families of the bereaved. We hope for the speedy recovery of the injured," Kharge said on X, formerly Twitter.

"We urge the authorities to expedite the rescue and relief work, so that precious lives can be saved," he also said.

Rahul Gandhi also said he was deeply saddened by the tragic news of the death of several people due to the collapse of an under-construction railway overbridge in Mizoram.

"My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Wish a speedy recovery to those injured. I urge Congress workers to provide all possible help in relief and rescue efforts," Gandhi said on X.

At least 17 workers were killed and several others are feared trapped after the nder-construction railway bridge collapsed near Sairang area of Mizoram on Wednesday, police said.

Nearly 35-40 workers were present at the site, about 21 km from Aizawl, when the incident occurred around 10 am, they said.

"Seventeen bodies have been recovered from the debris so far... many others are still missing," a police officer said.

Rescue and relief efforts are underway, he said.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled with the family members of the deceased, and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the victims. PTI SKC CK