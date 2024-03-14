Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi wish swift recovery to Mamata Banerjee after accident

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi wished a speedy recovery to TMC chief Mamata Banerjee who suffered a major injury on her forehead.

The Trinamool Congress said Banerjee underwent a few stitches and medical tests in a government-run hospital before doctors found her stable to be discharged.

"I wish best of health and complete recovery to West Bengal Chief Minister and Founder Chairperson, AITMC, Ms @MamataOfficial ji," Kharge said in a post on X.

Gandhi said, "Wishing Mamata ji strength and a very swift recovery." The 69-year-old leader had a fall inside her Kalighat home in south Kolkata after she returned from a programme, her family said.

"Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers," the party posted on X along with pictures of Banerjee bleeding from her forehead.

TMC national general secretary and Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee got her admitted to the hospital, according to party sources. PTI ASK RHL